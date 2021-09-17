New campaign trailer for Back 4 Blood

A new campaign trailer has been released for Back 4 Blood, unveiling some of the story details from the upcoming game.

The footage provides some information about the campaign, with the zombie infection seemingly stating from a diseased worm.

The trailer also lifted the lid on additional enemies, such as the Reeker and Tallboy, as well as the customizable rogue-lite card system.

Back 4 Blood is set to release on October 12th for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, where it will also be available through Xbox Game Pass for subscribers from day one.