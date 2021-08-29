WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE.

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy praises season 2 of the sitcom Back to Life for balancing ‘darkness’ with ‘hilarity’.

The show follows protagonist Miri Matteson’s experience of returning home to Kent having recently served 18 years in prison.

Jacob describes this latest season as a ‘step up from the first season’, saying the ‘cast is great’ and the ‘writing is so strong’.