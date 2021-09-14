Back to the Future: The Musical has opened in London, with two special guests in attendance to mark the occasion.

Star of the original film, Christopher Lloyd, arrived at the Adelphi Theatre alongside original director Robert Zemeckis to celebrate the legendary sci-fi caper’s West End debut.

Zemeckis, who also co-wrote the screenplay, discussed the differences between the original film and the stage production.

"It's not a recreation of the movie in an exact way, it's sort of a companion to the movie. The characters are there in spirit, but they're not the exact same and they don't try to be."