BAFTAs announces nominees for 2022 film awards

The Baftas are announcing their nominees for the 2022 awards.

This year will mark the 75th year of the British Academy Film Awards, which will be held on Sunday, 13 March 2022.

It follows the longlist announcement which was released on January 12.

This longlisting round was introduced in 2021, meaning there were three rounds of voting to secure the nominees.

Ahead of today’s nominee announcement, The EE Rising Star Award nominees had already been announced.

They are: Ariana DeBose, Harris Dickinson, Lashana Lynch, Millicent Simmonds and Kodi Smit-McPhee

