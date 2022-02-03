Sci-fi epic Dune and The Power Of The Dog lead the nominations for this year’s Bafta film awards.

Dune has received the most nominations overall with 11, including original score, casting, cinematography and best film, with no nominations in the performance categories.

New Zealand director Jane Campion’s dark western, The Power Of The Dog, has received eight nominations, including for best director, best film, and three nominations across the acting categories.

Benedict Cumberbatch is nominated in the leading actor category, with his co-stars Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee both nominated in the supporting actor category.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here