A Banksy painting that partially shredded itself after being sold at auction is going back under the hammer.

The subversive street artist stunned the world with his stunt in 2018, which saw his "Girl With Balloon" self-destruct immediately after the conclusion of an auction in London.

Attached to the wall, the canvas was passed through a secret shredder hidden in the frame, leaving the bottom half in strips.

The painting, now re-titled as "Love Is In The Bin" is back under auction, having originally seen bids topping £1.1 million three years ago.