Oscar Wilde quoted in Banksy-style graffiti on Reading prison wall

A new Banksy-style artwork has appeared on the side of Reading prison, quoting a poem by former inmate Oscar Wilde.

The graffiti - which was not painted by the UK's most famous street artist - includes a stanza from The Ballad Of Reading Gaol, written by Wilde following his two-year sentence in the institute between 1895 and 1897.

While the poem was not tagged by Banksy this time around, last March a genuine creation, which also sits on the prison walls, was defaced.

