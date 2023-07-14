Listen: ‘Banksy’s voice’ heard for the first time in unreleased radio interview

A new BBC podcast and Radio 4 series has teased it may have a recording of Banksy’s voice.

Mystery has shrouded the infamous England-based street artist for his entire career, with his full identity still unknown.

The Banksy Story, which will soon be available to listen to on BBC Sounds, features a radio recording from March 2005 claiming to be Banksy’s voice that has only ever been broadcast in the US.

“We assume that you are who you say you are, but how can we be sure?” the host, speaking on the All Things Considered news show on NPR, asks.

“Oh, you have no guarantee of that at all,” the guest, claiming to be Banksy, responds.