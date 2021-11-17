A shop owner has caused the ire of local residents by having a Banksy artwork removed from an electrical shop they were trying to sell in Lowestoft, Suffolk .

The value of the building shot up from around £300,000 to £500,000 after the appearance of the iconic artwork and seemed to lead to the decision to have the wall removed.

Local resident Mattew Cook wrote on Facebook: "Greed, lack of understanding, lack of respect ... its a joke tbh and should have been allowed. Sets a bad precedent."