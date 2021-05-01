Barack Obama is stepping away from politics to take on a new role as a nature documentary host for Netflix.

The former US president will be exploring the world's national parks and all of the wildlife that live within them in an "epic" five-part series named Our Great National Parks.

Premiering on 13 April the show comes from Higher Ground Productions, which the Obamas launched as part of a lucrative multi-year deal with Netflix in 2018.

Kenya's Tsavo National Park and the landscape of Chilean Patagonia are just two geographical marvels the series will explore.

