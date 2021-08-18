Barbra Streisand has opened up about the 2018 remake of A Star is Born in a new interview admitting it was too similar to the 1976 version.

The American singer starred in the 1976 iteration of the film alongside Kris Kristofferson with multiple versions of the story being produced over years going back to 1937 original with Janet Gaynor.

In an interview with The Sunday Project, Streisand admitted Beyoncé and Will Smith would have made the new film more “interesting” and was “surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976”.