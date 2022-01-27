Barry Cryer appears on Would I Lie to You in 2011 as tributes pour in for the late actor and comedian following his death at aged 86.

The comic was a prolific writer whose long-running career saw him work with performers including Bruce Forsyth, Bob Hope, Spike Milligan, and The Two Ronnies.

In 2001, he was made an OBE and later received a lifetime achievement award in 2018 for his comedy career from the British Music Hall Society.

