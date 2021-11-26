Barry Humphries mistakenly congratulates Dermot O’Leary for ‘bravely’ coming out

Alison Hammond was left in hysterics after comedian Barry Humphries seemingly confused Dermot O’Leary for Philip Schofield and congratulated him on “bravely” coming out last year.

Speaking to Hammond and O’Leary, the 87-year-old said: “Incidentally, Dermot, I want to congratulate you by the way. Seriously, on your courage.”

It did not take long for Hammond to realise Humphries’s error, prompting her to howl with laughter.

Humphries, however, continued: “No, no. Last year, when he came out and told us about his sexuality…” before Hammond’s laughter interrupted him.

