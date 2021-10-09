Drew Barrymore praised Dakota Johnson for her handling of the infamous interview in which she accused Ellen DeGeneres of lying.

In 2019, Johnson took part in an interview on Ellen where the presenter said that she had not been invited to her 30th birthday party.

However, Johnson disputed the claim and said that DeGeneres had been invited, using the now legendary line: “Actually no, that’s not the truth Ellen.”

Barrymore said: “That was amazing, by the way. Like, amazing.” with the actor then cheering and being applauded by the audience.