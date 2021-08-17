EA has announced Battlefield 2042 technical playtest leakers could be banned from the full game when it’s released on October 22, 2021.

Battlefield 2042’s closed playtest kicked off on Thursday on PC and Xbox with gameplay footage being leaked online, which EA quickly took down with NDA’s.

Adam Freeman, lead community manager at EA Studios Europe, took to Twitter saying: “Break the rules, expect to lose access to both the technical playtest, future EA tests, and potentially access to 2042 itself when it releases”.