The potential date of the beta test for Battlefield 2042 has leaked online, suggesting that it will become available to players next week.

Italian retailer Media World has updated a listing for EA’s upcoming shooter, claiming the beta will run from September 3rd to September 6th.

EA has refused to confirm or deny the leak, instead releasing a statement that its “open beta release window is September.”

Fans who pre-order the game can get access to the beta.

Battlefield 2042 is due out on October 15 and will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.