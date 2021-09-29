Publisher EA and developer DICE have finally confirmed a starting date of 8 October for the Battlefield 2042 beta, although they have yet to say how long the beta will run for.

Insider and leaker Tom Henderson claims on Twitter that the beta will open from 8am BST and run until 10 October. However, he adds that those with early access will be able to access the beta from 6 October. It’s also unknown if the beta will support cross-play or not.

Battlefield 2042 releases on 19 November for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.