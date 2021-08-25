A website is offering cheats for Battlefield 2042, even though the game isn’t releasing for another couple of months. It claims its variety of cheats and hacks are safe to use and are undetectable. The website apparently has over 1.2 million registered users who have never been banned from any past Battlefield game.

The website adds that its cheats can be used during the open beta scheduled for September. Excited fans of the game are already worried about Battlefield 2042 suffering from a rampant cheater problem because of this.