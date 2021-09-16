Battlefield 2042 was originally going to release on 22 October, but developer DICE has announced that it is being pushed back by another month. The new release date is now 19 November.

As reported by Polygon, DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson explained the decision for the delay on the game’s official Twitter account, saying that the coronavirus pandemic has hindered plans to have the team back to work in the studios. Since it’s not entirely safe to do so, Gabrielson says it’s “important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players.”