Battlefield 2042 open beta delayed until October according to reports

Following on from the announcement that the release of Battlefield 2042 has been pushed back a month to November, reports are now suggesting the open beta could also be delayed.

Numerous sites as indicating that DICE is planning on scrapping the planned beta in September and instead opting for October.

The beta was originally meant to be available from 8th October to anyone who pre-ordered the title.

The delay has been blamed on the Covid-19 pandemic causing problems in development, with the announcement causing EA’s share prices to tumble.