Battlefield 2042 is currently one of the all time worst reviewed games on Steam with over 29,000 negative comments on Valve's storefront.

The EA military shooter has been met with criticisms of bad peformance on PC and has entered the top 10 worst reviewed games, according the Steam250 website.

The popular game received a day one patch to fix bugs but was still met with complaints over shoddy hitboxes, broken vehicles and a lack of features.

