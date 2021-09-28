Although Bayonetta 3 is releasing as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, many fans wish to see the game come to other platforms like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. According to executive director Hideki Kamiya, this technically isn’t impossible, but it is ultimately Nintendo’s decision.

On Twitter, Kamiya explained that PlatinumGames is only responsible for developing the game. Since Nintendo is handling publishing duties, fans who want to see Bayonetta 3 ported to other platforms need to direct their requests to Nintendo.

Bayonetta 3 releases in 2022.