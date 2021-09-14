Bayonetta 3 remains a mystery even four years after its announcement, and now fans are anxious that it won’t feature the title character’s original voice actor. As spotted by IGN, a fan told Hellena Taylor over Twitter that they couldn’t imagine Bayonetta without her voice, to which Taylor replied “Well you might have to.” She has refused to comment further on this as she is still bound by a confidentiality agreement.

Taylor has voiced Bayonetta since the first game and in every subsequent appearance she’s made. Bayonetta 3 is in development for the Nintendo Switch, but still lacks a release date.