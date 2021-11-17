A BBC producer comically fell into shot during a live news report on Wednesday morning.

Business reporter Nina Warhurst was presenting from a cafe in Altrincham when the camera panned around to show the man tumbling to the floor.

Despite attempting to hide his gaffe by crawling out of shot, camera operator Keith Jacobsen shared the clip on social media, poking fun at his colleague.

“That moment when your field producer realises he’s going to be in shot as you pan, and tries in vain to hide... sorry buddy,” he wrote.

