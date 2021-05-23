WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

The full episode of Binge or Bin is streaming now on Independent TV .

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent hails the BBC drama The Pursuit of Love as “frivolous and fun” and a “wonderful adaptation”.

The three-part miniseries follows the central duo of Fanny and Linda, adolescent cousins and best friends desperate to escape their country manor upbringing.

Independent culture reporter Annabel describes the drama as “nothing but glorious estates, sex, snobbery, privilege, hunting, shooting and some really great one-liners”.