The BBC has released a trailer for its brand new show, a talent competition called Rock Till We Drop.

It’s aim is to highlight how people are never too old to fulfil their dreams.

The four-part BBC2 series follows an unlikely pairing - Martin Kemp of Spandau Ballet fame, and rapper Lady Leshurr - as they attempt to form their own bands good enough to perform at the Isle of White Festival.

However, there’s a twist in the concept, as all of the contestants have to be over the age of 65!

Sign up to out free newsletters here