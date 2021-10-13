Disney has unveiled a new trailer for the eagerly awaited Beatles documentary Get Back.

The film features intimate behind-the-scenes footage of the Fab Four and is compiled from more than 57 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969.

The trailer shows the iconic band beginning to plan their first live show in over two years in 1969, while also having to write an album in three weeks.

The three-part documentary series, directed by Oscar-winner Sir Peter Jackson, arrives on the Disney+ streaming on November 25th.