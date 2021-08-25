Ben Affleck is “seriously talking” about marrying Jennifer Lopez, as their romance is continuing to go from strength to strength.

The Justice League and Hustlers actors were previously engaged between 2002 and 2004 but called it off due to “excessive media attention”.

An insider told Us Weekly: “They are both madly in love and don’t want to let one another go this time,”

Engagement speculation has been heightened by recent photos of the Hollywood actor browsing a Tiffany Store in California with his mother and son Samuel.