Ben Affleck directed Jennifer Lopez's mum, Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodríguez, in a new advert for sports betting app WynnBET.

Months after the couple rekindled their relationship, the Argo director teamed up with Lupe in the brand-new commercial.

The video shows Ben walking across the casino floor, getting betting advice as he meanders through, before noticing Lupe playing multiple slot machines.

Rodríguez risks it all by throwing all of her coins into a slot machine as she hopes for a big payout.

In the past, JLo has described her mum as a "huge gambler" after she scored $2.4million at an Atlantic City casino.