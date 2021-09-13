Ben Affleck was forced to step in after an overzealous fan tried to take a photo of Jennifer Lopez at Venice Airport.

The Hollywood stars stole the show when they stepped out at the premiere of The Last Duel during the Venice Film Festival on Friday evening, with the appearance marking the first time they have walked a red carpet together since they reunited as a couple.

When making their way to the airport, an overzealous fan rushed up trying to get a photo with Mrs.Lopez prompting the Batman actor to push the man away before security took over.