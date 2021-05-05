A TikTok user has shared a video of actor Ben Affleck asking her why she unmatched him from the dating app Raya, after mistakenly thinking his profile was fake.

The user wrote in the video: “Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram.”

The video shows the 48-year-old Affleck asking the user: “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me.”

The video already has more than 1 million ‘likes’ on TikTok.