Ben Shapiro appears to have met his match after a grammar school child challenged him during a rather awkward encounter.

The conservative commentator made an appearance at a public library in Florida in order to chat to young children about politics – and received a little more opposition than he might have expected.

“The government takes all your money and gives you very little in return,” Shapiro said, sparking a little friction in the room.

One of the children hit back at the comment, saying: “That’s not true.”

“I mean, it’s kind of true,” Shapiro replied.

