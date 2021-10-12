Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed the biggest challenge of playing an American rancher in his new film, The Power of the Dog , was learning how to roll a cigarette with one hand while sitting on a horse.

Cumberbatch said many of his crew members thought they could give it a go, but the actor personally thought it was “really, really hard.”

The British actor plays Phil, a rugged and filthy American cowboy who declares at one stage in the film: “I stink and I like it.”