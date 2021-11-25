Benedict Cumberbatch says “men need to shut up and listen” as he discusses toxic masculinity.

Discussing his role in Jane Campion’s new cowboy thriller The Power of the Dog, the actor highlighted the importance of discussing “the inadequacies of the status quo in the patriarchy”.

“You get this sort of rebellion aspect or denial, this childish defensive position of ‘not all men are bad blah blah blah’ and it’s like, ‘no, we just have to shut up and listen’.”

“There’s not enough recognition of abuse, there’s not enough recognition of disadvantages,” he added.

