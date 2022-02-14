Brands made the most of their bold marketing skills by showcasing their newest advert during the NFL’s Super Bowl 2022's uber-expensive commercial slots.

Super Bowl LVI's huge audience saw Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg team up to star in Bic Lighters newest ad.

Gwenyth Paltrow made a quip about her infamous This Tastes Like My Vagina-scented candles in Uber Eats' commercial.

Actress Lindsay Lohan made an appearance in Planet Fitness’s ad, claiming the star has “never been sharper,” is sleeping better than ever, to the anger of paparazzi, and who has “traded DUIs for DIYs”.

