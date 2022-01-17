Legendary TV icon Betty White would have turned 100-years-old on Monday (17 January).

The actress and comedian, who was a pioneer of early television, passed away less than a month shy of her birthday after suffering a stroke on Christmas Day.

In California, one Hollywood hotdog stand paid their respects in a very unique and delicious way, sharing the message: "Betty White, we will love you forever" above their store.

Many others across America also remembered the TV icon on what would have been her 100th birthday.

Sign up to our newsletters here.