Final video of Betty White is released - in which she tells fans: 'Stick around'

Betty White’s assistant has shared the final video taken of the late Golden Girls star, on what would have been the actor’s 100th birthday.

White, 99, died on 31 December from a stroke.

The video was pre-recorded by White’s long-time assistant Kiersten Mikelas, to be shared on her birthday as a special message to celebrate with her fans. The video has received warm tributes from around the world.

In the video, she thanks her fans for their love and support over the years, telling them to “stick around”.

