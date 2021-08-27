Beyoncé and Jay-Z feature in a new campaign for Tiffany & Co.

The advertisement for the luxury jeweller shows Beyoncé wearing the 128.54 carat Tiffany Diamond for their ‘About Love’ campaign.

The piece has only ever been worn by three other people, including Audrey Hepburn in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’.

The Carters pose against a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting titled ‘Equals Pi’.

The painting has never been on public display before now, taken from a private collection.

Fans of Basquiat have argued that a never-before-seen piece should not be used in an advertisement for the brand.