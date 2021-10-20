Jay-Z, Beyoncé and thier eldest daughter Blue Ivy have been unveiled as the new faces of Tiffany & Co in their latest advert for the luxury jewellery brand.

In the short video, titled “Date Night”,the couple proceeds to eat pizza and drink champagne together before nine-year-old appears behind the car.

She playfully runs behind the vehicle and then clambers inside to sit between her parents, who are delighted to see her.

The full advert was shared on Instagram by Beyoncé on Tuesday, 19 October, where it has already been viewed more than two million times.

