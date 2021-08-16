Beyoncé has revealed she focused so much on her career, business, and family at the expense of her own selfcare over the years.

In a recent interview in Harper’s BAZAAR, the ‘Single Ladies’ hitmaker revealed she’s never given herself priority during her career which took a toll on her mental health.

The Grammy winner revealed she struggled with insomnia from touring for half of her life and years of wear and tear on her muscles due to dancing in heels.

The singer has decided to focus more on her self care by paying attention to the way she feels in the mornings.