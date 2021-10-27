Bill Murray has said that he is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The actor hinted in an interview with German publication Faz that he will be making an appearance in the forthcoming sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Asked whether familiarity with a director plays a part in choosing his projects, Murray alluded to working with Ant-Man director Peyton Reed.

“I made a Marvel movie recently,” he said, according to translations of the interview. “I’m probably not allowed to tell you, but whatever.”

