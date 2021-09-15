Billie Eilish made one big demand when picking her outfit for the 2021 Met Gala.

On the white carpet, the Grammy Award winner leaned into the evening's theme of "America: A Lexicon of Fashion" by wearing a gown inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

As a condition of allowing Oscar de la Renta to dress her for the gala, Eilish made the luxurious label promise to stop selling products that use "real fur".

The designer accepted, with the singer later urging others to do the same on social media.