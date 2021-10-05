Billie Eilish threatened to cancel her Texas concert over recent controversial abortion laws.

As part of her gig at the Austin City Limits Festival on Saturday night, the Happy Than Ever hitmaker blasted lawmakers for enacting a law at the start of September in which abortion is prohibited once a foetal heartbeat can be detected.

The hitmaker told the crowd: “I’m sick and tired of old men. When they made that s**t a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this f**king place for allowing that to happen here.”