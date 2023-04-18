Moment man doing birthday bar crawl dressed as Gandalf bumps into Ian McKellen

A man celebrating his birthday dressed as Gandalf on a Lord of the Rings pub crawl couldn’t believe his luck when he bumped into Sir Ian McKellen.

Superfan Ben Coyles was out marking his 22nd birthday in Bristol when he ran into the actor who played the iconic wizard in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

In disbelief, Ben managed to get a picture with his hero.

“We were on our penultimate pub when someone comes up to me and asks me if we would like our Gandalf to meet the real Gandalf,” friend Felix Spencer said.

