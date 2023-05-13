Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:33
Country music legend Blake Shelton honoured on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Country music star Blake Shelton has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
In a speech at an unveiling ceremony on Friday (12 May), the singer’s wife Gwen Stefani hailed her husband as “part of the American Dream.”
The “She Wouldn’t Be Gone” singer was recognised with the 2,755th star on the walk, in the category of Recording.
“I’m a little bit numb right now... this is not something I ever thought would be on the cards for me,” Shelton said.
