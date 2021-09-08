In the wake of the discrimination lawsuit filed by the State of California, Blizzard’s next update for World of Warcraft will be removing inappropriate references and jokes from the game. According to PC Gamer, specifically two achievements will have their names changed.

"My Sack is Gigantique" will be renamed "My Storage is Gigantique,” while “Bros. Before Ho Ho Ho's” is being changed to “Holiday Bromance." The update is expected to arrive later this autumn.

The aforementioned lawsuit claims that Activision Blizzard has fostered a hostile work environment, with multiple allegations of employee discrimination and harassment.