Blood Bowl 3’s early access launch delayed

Cyanide Studio has announced that it is delaying the early access launch of Blood Bowl 3 on PC.

The game was originally supposed to become available via early access in September but the studio has revealed it is pushing the release back indefinitely.

This is the second delay for Blood Bowl 3 this year, with the title initially intended to release for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in August.

According to the developer, a September release was too optimistic and the quality of the game is not where it should be.