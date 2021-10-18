A jukebox musical about the life of reggae legend Bob Marley is to premiere on the West End on Wednesday, after its original London opening was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Get Up, Stand Up!, which began previews at the beginning of the month, stars Misty actor Arinzé Kene in the title role, with the National Theatre's deputy artistic director Clint Dyer directing the production.

"Bob's message was of acceptance and of that universal love and actually, his message is still very important today," said Kene.

Booking is now open for performances until April 2022.