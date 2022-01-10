US comedian Bob Saget has died at the age of 65, police said.

Saget, known for starring in US sitcoms including Full House, was pronounced dead at a hotel room in Orlando Florida

Officers from Orange County Sheriff’s Office were called following reports of an unresponsive man at the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

Saget was identified and pronounced dead at the scene with policeruling out foul play.

The comedian had just begun his new 2022 stand up tour and had earlier tweeted about his show in Jacksonville expressing his delight at being back performing.

