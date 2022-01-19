Bono 'embarrassed' by sound of voice in early U2 songs

Bono has admitted that listening to U2 makes him cringe.

In an interview with the Awards Chatter podcast, the U2 frontman confessed that he struggled to listen to his vocal performances.

About his own singing, Bono said it “makes me cringe a little bit” but he is “proud” of his performance on the 2004 hit “Vertigo”.

He also talked about his dislike of hearing the band’s music, saying: “I’ve been in the car when one of our songs has come on the radio. I’m just so embarrassed.”

